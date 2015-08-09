RIYADH Aug 9 Saudi Arabia's crown prince has
called for higher vigilance and better preparedness in the
kingdom after a suicide attack claimed by Islamic State on a
security forces mosque killed 15 people, state news agency SPA
reported late on Saturday.
Thursday's attack followed two bombings in May of mosques
used by the kingdom's Shi'ite Muslim minority that killed 25,
several shootings of policemen in Riyadh and a car bomb outside
a prison in the capital in July, all claimed by Islamic State.
The jihadist movement regards Riyadh's ruling family as
having betrayed Islam through its close ties with the West, and
wants to replace all Muslim states, including Saudi Arabia, with
a single caliphate.
"His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz called
on the need to intensify preparedness and raise the level of
caution in the face of any developments that, God forbid, may
arise," the official Saudi Press Agency reported. The crown
prince is also interior minister.
Islamic State's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called last year
for supporters in Saudi Arabia to launch their own attacks on
Shi'ites, government targets and Westerners instead of
travelling to Iraq or Syria to join his group.
Saudi Arabia has joined the U.S. and other Arab states in
airstrikes against the group in Syria, has mobilised
state-affiliated clergy to denounce the group and has detained
hundreds of its suspected supporters.
Thursday's blast took place during noon prayers at the
mosque in the Special Emergency Forces Centre in Abha, the
capital of the southwestern Asir province, killing five members
of the force, six trainees and four Bangladeshi workers.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacking what it
called "a military camp" on Thursday and the Interior Ministry
on Saturday named the bomber as 21-year-old Saudi national
Yousef bin Sulaiman Abdullah al-Sulaiman.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)