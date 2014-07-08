UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
RIYADH, July 8 Three mortars landed in north Saudi Arabia near a block of flats close to the border with Iraq on Monday afternoon, the kingdom's border guard agency said, adding that there were no casualties.
Authorities were investigating where the rockets were fired from, the agency said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA late on Monday.
Saudi Arabia last week said it would increase security in response to the growing crisis in Iraq, where fighting between government forces and Islamist militants is threatening to tear the country apart. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.