(Corrects age of bomber to 26, not 23, in first paragraph)

DOHA, July 7 Saudi Arabia said a suicide bomber who attacked the prophet's mosque in the city of Medina on Monday was a 26-year-old Saudi citizen with a history of drug abuse.

Twelve Pakistanis and seven Saudis have been detained in relation to attacks that day.

In Medina, 26-year-old Naer Muslim Hamad crossed a parking lot next to the mosque and detonated an explosive belt, killing four soldiers, the state news agency SPA quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying.

The statement also named three individuals it said carried out attacks on Monday in Qatif. It said none of them had obtained Saudi IDs. (Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by Larry King)