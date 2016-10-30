DUBAI Oct 30 A Saudi security officer was
killed and a second was wounded on Sunday in a drive-by shooting
in the Eastern Province city of Qatif, state-owned Al Arabiya
television reported.
The shooting occurred while the security men were on patrol,
Al Arabiya said. It gave no information about the assailants but
said authorities were expected to release more details later.
Gunmen shot dead two security officers last week on a
residential street in nearby Dammam. Another two were gunned
down in Dammam in September.
Eastern Province is home to much of Saudi Arabia's oil
production as well as to many Shi'ite Muslims, who form a
minority in the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.
Shi'ite militants angry at what they say is repression of
their community have attacked security forces in Eastern
Province in the past.
The Islamic State militant group, which controls territory
in Syria and Iraq, has also claimed attacks on Saudi security
forces as well as deadly bombings and shootings that target the
kingdom's Shi'ites.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by William Maclean/Mark
Heinrich)