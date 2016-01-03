DUBAI Iran's hardline Revolutionary Guards said Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family would face a backlash for executing a prominent Shi'ite cleric on Saturday.

"A harsh revenge will strike the Al Saud in the near future and cause the fall of this pro-terrorist, anti-Islamic regime," the Guards said in a statement carried by the Mehr news agency.

The Sunni kingdom executed Nimr al-Nimr and three other Shi'ites along with dozens of al Qaeda members, stirring sectarian anger across the region.

