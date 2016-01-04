DUBAI Jan 4 Saudi Arabia used an attack on its
embassy in Tehran as a pretext to fuel tensions, Iran's foreign
ministry said on Monday in response to Riyadh's severing of
relations, adding that Tehran was committed to protecting
foreign diplomatic missions.
Iranian protesters had stormed the Saudi embassy in the
early hours of Sunday after Saudi Arabia executed a Shi'ite
cleric, prompting Riyadh to withdraw its diplomatic staff and
order Iranian diplomats to leave the kingdom.
"Iran... is committed to provide diplomatic security based
on international conventions. But Saudi Arabia, which thrives on
tensions, has used this incident as an excuse to fuel the
tensions," ministry spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari said in
televised remarks.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean)