WASHINGTON Jan 3 The United States on Sunday
responded to Saudi Arabia's decision to cut diplomatic ties with
Iran by encouraging diplomatic engagement and calling for
leaders throughout the region to take "affirmative steps" to
reduce tensions.
"We're aware of reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has
ordered the closure of Iranian diplomatic missions in the
Kingdom," an Obama administration official said.
"We believe that diplomatic engagement and direct
conversations remain essential in working through differences
and we will continue to urge leaders across the region to take
affirmative steps to calm tensions."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller)