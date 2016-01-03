WASHINGTON Jan 3 The United States on Sunday responded to Saudi Arabia's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Iran by encouraging diplomatic engagement and calling for leaders throughout the region to take "affirmative steps" to reduce tensions.

"We're aware of reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ordered the closure of Iranian diplomatic missions in the Kingdom," an Obama administration official said.

"We believe that diplomatic engagement and direct conversations remain essential in working through differences and we will continue to urge leaders across the region to take affirmative steps to calm tensions." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller)