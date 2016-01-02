BAGHDAD Jan 2 Prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric
Moqtada al-Sadr called on Saturday for demonstrations in Gulf
countries and in Iraq to protest the execution of Sheikh Nimr
al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia.
"I ask that the Shi'ites of Saudi Arabia ... show courage in
responding even through peaceful demonstrations, and the same
for the Shi'ites in the Gulf, so as to deter injustice and
government terrorism in the future," he said on his website.
"I urge ... angry demonstrations in front of Saudi sites
and interests, and I urge the government to refrain from opening
the Saudi embassy," he said.
Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iraq this week. It had
been closed in 1990 after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin, editing by
Larry King)