France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
BEIRUT Jan 2 Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shi'ite Council condemned the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, saying it was a "grave mistake".
"The execution of Sheikh Nimr was an execution of reason, moderation and dialogue," the council's Vice President Sheikh Abdel Amir Qabalan said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia executed Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and 46 other people. Most of those executed were convicted of leading or carrying out a series of al Qaeda attacks in Saudi Arabia after 2003, but they also included some members of the Shi'ite minority convicted of attacks on police during protests from 2011-13. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.