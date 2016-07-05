Saudi King Salman delivers a brief statement as Saudi Arabia's cabinet agrees to implement a broad reform plan known as Vision 2030 in Riyadh, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

DOHA Saudi Arabia will strike with an "iron hand" against people who target the country's youth, said King Salman, a day after suicide bombers struck three cities in an apparently coordinated campaign of attacks.

"The biggest challenge facing the Islamic nation is to preserve real wealth and hope for the future of the young who face the risk of extremism and malicious calls pushing them to abnormal behaviours and practices ... " Salman said in a speech marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We will strike with an iron fist those who target the minds and thoughts and attitudes of our dear youth," Salman said.

Monday's attacks targeting U.S. diplomats, Shi'ite worshippers and a security headquarters at a mosque in the holy city of Medina followed days of mass killings claimed by the Islamic State group in Turkey, Bangladesh and Iraq

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Tom Finn, editing by Larry King)