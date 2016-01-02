DUBAI Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's execution of a
leading cleric from the Shi'ite Muslim minority drew warnings of
a backlash against the ruling Al Saud family and threatened to
further intensify a wave of sectarian conflict in the region.
Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shi'ite Council called the
execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr a "grave mistake", and the
Hezbollah group termed it an assassination. Ayatollah Ahmad
Khatami, an establishment cleric in largely Shia rival Iran,
said repercussions against the Sunni Saudi rulers would "wipe
them from the pages of history".
Saudi Arabia executed 47 people including Nimr, whom the
government accused of inciting violence against the police. His
supporters say he is a peaceful dissident who called for greater
rights for the kingdom's Shi'ite minority.
Scores of Shi'ites in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province
marched through Nimr's home district of Qatif shouting "down
with the Al Saud", and dozens more gathered in nearby Bahrain, a
Sunni-ruled island kingdom allied to Saudi Arabia.
In Iran, a Shi'ite theocracy and rival to Saudi Arabia,
state media channels carried non-stop coverage of clerics and
secular officials eulogising Nimr and predicting the downfall of
Saudi Arabia's Sunni ruling family.
Shi'ite leaders in Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Yemen also
warned of reprisals, in a signal that sectarian conflicts across
the Middle East could be further inflamed.
On a day where a Saudi-led coalition announced the end of a
ceasefire in its war with Yemen's Houthi movement, the Houthis
said Nimr had been afforded only a "mock trial".
TERRORISM CHARGES
Three other Shi'ites were executed alongside Nimr, but most
of the convicts were jihadists linked to al Qaeda, a radical
Sunni group that regards Shi'ites as heretics and has often
targeted them in its attacks.
Shi'ite groups across the region accused Saudi Arabia of
using terrorism as a pretext to execute Nimr, a figurehead for
the kingdom's restive Shi'ite population who calls for peaceful
protests in sermons broadcast online.
The Saudi government says Nimr ordered his followers to
attack the police, and was to blame for a series of shooting and
petrol bomb attacks that killed several policemen during
anti-government protests in Qatif in 2011-13.
"The Saudi government supports terrorists and takfiri
(radical Sunni) extremists, while executing and suppressing
critics inside the country," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hossein Jaber Ansari said.
CALLS TO CUT TIES
The wave of condemnation could harm Saudi Arabia's efforts
to form an Islamic alliance against the jihadist militants of
Islamic State. Riyadh announced the coalition last month, but
did not include the Shi'ite powers.
Lawmakers in Shi'ite-majority Iraq called on the government
to sever ties with neighbouring Saudi Arabia, just one day after
the kingdom reopened its embassy in Baghdad for the first time
since 1990.
Former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki said Nimr's execution
would "topple the Saudi regime", while one lawmaker said it had
helped Islamic State's cause.
Iran's foreign ministry had said on Monday it was willing to
talk to Saudi Arabia after months of escalating tensions, but
any chance of a rapprochement appeared to be derailed on
Saturday as officials and clerics lined up to denounce the
kingdom.
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh, Stephen
Kalin in Baghdad, John Davison in Beirut, and Noah Browning and
Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Editing by Ralph Boulton)