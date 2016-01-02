(Adds reaction from India, Hezbollah and Iran)
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's execution of a
leading cleric from the Shi'ite Muslim minority drew protests
from around the world against the ruling Al Saud family and
threatened to further intensify a wave of sectarian conflict in
the Middle East.
Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shi'ite Council called Saturday's
execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr a "grave mistake", and the
Hezbollah group termed it an assassination as Shi'ites took to
the streets in protest from Tehran to Kashmir.
Saudi Arabia executed 47 people including Nimr, whom the
government accused of inciting violence against the police. His
supporters, however, said he was a peaceful dissident who
advocated greater rights for the kingdom's Shi'ite minority.
Scores of Shi'ites in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province
marched through Nimr's home district of Qatif shouting "down
with the Al Saud", and several hundred gathered in nearby
Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled island kingdom allied to Saudi Arabia.
In Iran, a Shi'ite theocracy and rival to Saudi Arabia,
state media channels carried non-stop coverage of clerics and
secular officials praising Nimr and predicting the downfall of
Saudi Arabia's Sunni ruling family.
Shi'ite leaders in Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Yemen also
warned of reprisals, in a signal that sectarian conflicts across
the Middle East could be further inflamed.
As a Saudi-led coalition announced the end of a ceasefire in
its war with Yemen's Houthi movement, the Houthis said Nimr had
been given a "mock trial".
In India, hundreds of Shi'ites demonstrated in the
Muslim-majority northern province of Kashmir, where one protest
organiser said the charges against Nimr were "baseless".
TERRORISM CHARGES
Three other Shi'ites were executed alongside Nimr, but most
of the convicts were jihadists linked to al Qaeda, a radical
Sunni group that regards Shi'ites as heretics and has often
targeted them in its attacks.
Shi'ite groups across the region accused Saudi Arabia of
using terrorism as a pretext to execute Nimr, a figurehead for
the kingdom's restive Shi'ite population who called for peaceful
protests in sermons broadcast online.
The Saudi government says Nimr ordered his followers to
attack the police, and was to blame for a series of shooting and
petrol bomb attacks that killed several policemen during
anti-government protests in Qatif in 2011-13.
Lebanon's Hezbollah, however, said Nimr had "demanded the
squandered rights of an oppressed people", and condemned Riyadh
for executing him and other Shi'ites alongside "terrorist
bands". "Nimr resisted oppression with words," the group added.
In Beirut, Shi'ite shopkeeper Abu Ali Dimashq said he hoped
Nimr's death would prove "a victory against the Al Saud family,
because this is the beginning of their end, God willing."
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added his voice
to a chorus of condemnation by tweeting a tribute to Nimr. His
website also carried an image comparing Saudi Arabia to Islamic
State, as other Iranian officials accused the kingdom of
supporting terrorism.
"The Saudi government supports terrorists and takfiri
(radical Sunni) extremists, while executing and suppressing
critics inside the country," foreign ministry spokesman Hossein
Jaber Ansari said.
The wave of condemnation could harm Saudi Arabia's efforts
to form an Islamic alliance against the jihadist militants of
Islamic State. Riyadh announced the coalition last month, but
did not include the Shi'ite powers.
Politicians, militias and a prominent cleric in
Shi'ite-majority Iraq called on the government to sever ties
with its neighbour, just one day after Saudi Arabia reopened its
embassy in Baghdad for the first time since 1990.
Iran's foreign ministry had said on Monday it was willing to
talk to Saudi Arabia after months of escalating tensions, but
any chance of a rapprochement appeared to be derailed as
clerics, officials and students lashed out at the kingdom.
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh, Stephen
Kalin in Baghdad, John Davison in Beirut, Fayaz Bukhari in
Srinagar, and Noah Browning and Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Editing by
Helen Popper)