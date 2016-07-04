WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said it was aware of an explosion in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was working with Saudi authorities to collect more information, a spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the U.S. State Department "can confirm that all personnel under chief of mission authority are accounted for at this time".

A suicide bomber was killed and two other people wounded in a blast outside the U.S. consulate in Saudi Arabia's second city of Jeddah early on Monday, state TV said, the first bombing in years to attempt to target foreigners in the kingdom.

