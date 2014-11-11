* Yemen's Houthis fought a border war with Saudi Arabia in
2009-10
* Al Qaeda's Yemen wing has sworn to bring down Saudi rulers
* Last year 235,000 people were captured crossing the border
* New border defences are under construction
By Angus McDowall
JIZAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov 11 Gains by the Shi'ite
Houthi rebel movement in Yemen are ringing alarm bells in Saudi
Arabia, concerned for what it means for its vulnerable southern
border, already the conduit for a constant flow of illicit
activity.
The Houthis control much of the territory along the 1,700-km
(1,060-mile) frontier, which traverses high mountains and vast
expanses of dune desert, and five years ago fought a brief
border war with the world's top oil exporter.
With no border patrols or guard posts to the south, the only
obstacles for smugglers, economic migrants and groups the Saudis
worry about even more, such as al Qaeda, are on the Saudi side.
"We are working alone," said Lieutenant Colonel Hamid
al-Asmari of the border guards in Jizan province, one of the
most active parts of the frontier.
It is only a few hundred metres from the sandbagged
emplacement of the Saudi border guards in Jizan to the
al-Mashnaq arms market, in a tiny mud village across a broad
wadi.
When the guards pause for communal prayers each Friday, they
can hear Houthi sermons broadcast from across the wadi. When
they peer through binoculars they see the group's slogans daubed
in paint on the walls: "Death to America! Death to Israel!"
After the 2009-2010 war, fought in this very district, many
villages were evacuated and abandoned, and now lie in a
resurgent wilderness where butterflies dance over covered
crumbling walls and shell-pocked houses.
Around 200 Saudi soldiers died in the conflict, triggered by
a dispute between Riyadh and the Houthis over where the border
lay.
The Houthis have had control of large swathes of north Yemen
since they built a following among the region's tribes in the
early 2000s, campaigning for the rights of Zaydi Shi'ite
Muslims.
After fighting six inconclusive wars with the central
government, they took control of the capital, Sanaa, in
September and are now a major force in Yemeni politics.
The movement rarely speaks to Western media and did not
respond to a request for comment on this story.
Sunni Saudi Arabia is alarmed by the Houthis links to Iran,
its rival for influence in the Middle East, and fears they may
seek to emulate the king-making role played in Lebanon by its
Shi'ite militia Hezbollah.
The Saudis are also concerned about another strategic threat
emanating from Yemen: it is home to Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula, which has declared war on the kingdom's ruling Al
Saud family and in July staged a cross-border raid further east.
For now, enmity between the Houthis and AQAP makes their
presence in the Jizan border area improbable. Sunni AQAP has
declared the Shi'ite Houthis heretics and staged suicide
bombings against them, while the Houthis have pledged to rout
the militant group from Yemen.
SMUGGLERS
For the guards patrolling the border, then, the biggest
concern is that its frontier lies in the hands of a group whose
main constituents are local tribesmen who live off smuggling.
Last year in Jizan province alone, border guards detained
235,000 people trying to cross the border illegally, seized
2,800 weapons including assault rifles, hand grenades and small
rockets, and 16 tonnes of hashish, Asmari said.
Saudi Arabia is working on a new border road with a fence
running alongside as well as tall posts for cameras and radar
equipment that should allow guards to maintain a watch on the
entire length of the frontier and dispatch patrols quickly.
But the project will take years to complete. Although it has
been in the works for many years, it was slowed down by the
difficulty of the terrain, by legal disputes over land ownership
and by the war.
In the meantime, this will remain one of the most dangerous
places in Saudi Arabia. Last year two border guards were killed
in Jizan province by smugglers. Guards in both the observation
post and in another, much higher position far into the
mountains, said they are occasionally shot at from a distance.
Driving along a dirt border track where scrubby bushes and
acacia trees provide extensive ground cover, Asmari and his
patrol unit stop to watch a group of men scurrying for cover.
Once they are 50 metres or so into the bushes, more or less
back into Yemeni territory, the men turn to wait for the Saudi
patrol to leave.
Further on, another group stands in the scrub eyeing the
Saudi guards and one briefly raises what looked like a weapon.
The tension is in stark contrast to the district's natural
beauty and tranquillity. Wandering herds of camels, goats and
cows with fatty shoulder humps daily cross from the Yemeni side
to graze along the lush wadis before peaceably ambling home.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)