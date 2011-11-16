(Refiles to make clear in headline assessment approved)
* Appraisal to be completed by end-2013
* Kidan is rich in sour gas
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 16 A joint
venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco
has won approval from the Saudi government to study
the possible development of Kidan area, in Saudi Arabia's Empty
Quarter, the South Rub al-Khali Co (SRAK) venture said on
Wednesday.
Kidan is rich in sour gas and is near the 750,000 barrels
per day (bpd) Shaybah oilfield, one of the biggest in the
world's top oil exporter. Sour gas has high levels of
potentially deadly hydrogen sulphide and therefore is tougher to
produce than conventional gas reserves.
Officials from Shell and the joint venture have said further
studies are needed to understand the economics of the field
before deciding whether it can be developed.
SRAK will drill up to three appraisal wells and conduct
extensive studies and aims to complete its appraisal by
end-2013.
It submitted its plan last year to continue exploration in
Kidan, an area already discovered by Aramco years ago, after
announcing in 2009 gas had flowed from Kidan.
"The delineation is very likely to prove significant volumes
of additional gas reserves," said Sadad al-Husseini, an oil
analyst and former top official at the Saudi oil giant Aramco.
"The kingdom and the Gulf has important sour gas reserves
and these studies will facilitate the development of other
similar accumulations," he said.
SRAK said it completed drilling the first of three
exploration wells it plans to drill as part of a second phase of
gas exploration.
One factor that could improve the economics of the Kidan
exploration area is its proximity to Shaybah, where
infrastructure for both oil and associated gas is in place,
Michel Faure, the Chief Executive of Shell Saudi Arabia told
Reuters in an interview.
Saudi Arabia, which has kept its vast oil reserves
off-limits to foreigners, needs gas to help cover domestic fuel
demand and conserve oil for lucrative export markets. It invited
investors in 2003-2004 to find and produce gas in the desert in
Saudi Arabia's southeast, known as Rub Al Khali.
So far the four consortia have failed to find the volume of
gas needed to fuel Saudi economic growth or guarantee returns
for investors.
The former CEO of SRAK Kamal al-Yahya told Reuters in
October 2010 he saw a potential for Kidan field and the
surrounding area "to provide a significant future gas resources
for the kingdom."
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)