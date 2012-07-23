July 23 Here is a look at some of the most
significant Shi'ite Muslim demonstrations in Saudi Arabia since
1979:
* OVERVIEW
- Shi'ites in the Sunni Muslim-dominated kingdom say they
have struggled to get government jobs or university places,
their neighbourhoods suffer under-investment, and their places
of worship are often closed down. The government denies the
accusations, pointing to King Abdullah's move in 2003 to include
them in a "national dialogue" and the decision in 2004 to let
them hold their annual Ashura commemoration. Small and sporadic
protests have occurred in Eastern Province, where the oil sector
is concentrated and where most of the kingdom's Shi'ites live.
* SIGNIFICANT PROTESTS
1979 - Reacting to revolutionary events across the Gulf in
Iran as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini replaced the toppled Shah,
Saudi Shi'ite leaders mobilised youth to directly challenge the
Saudi elite, voicing feelings of religious and community
oppression. Significant civil disobedience followed.
2006 - In August, several protests in favour of the Lebanese
Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah, closely allied with Iran, took
place in Qatif in Eastern Province, witnesses said.
Demonstrators held up the yellow Hezbollah banner and photos of
its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and torched Israeli flags.
- The kingdom, which fears the rising influence of Shi'ite
power Iran, had denounced Israel's military campaign against
Lebanon and called for a ceasefire, but also accused Hezbollah
of provoking the 23-day-long war.
2009 - Hundreds of Shi'ites staged protests as police hunted
for preacher Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, who in March had breached a
taboo by suggesting in a sermon that his community could one day
seek their own separate state.
2011 - Dozens of Shi'ites gathered in February in Qatif to
demand the release of fellow prisoners held for long periods
without trial. A week earlier, Saudi authorities had released
three prisoners after Shi'ites in a town neighbouring Qatif,
Awamiya, staged a small protest, according to resident Shi'ites.
-- In March, Saudi police fired in the air to disperse
around 200 protesting Shi'ites in Qatif, and three people were
injured in the melee on the eve of a day of protests called for
on social media, witnesses and activists said.
-- In October, Saudi Arabia said that clashes that injured
14 people including 11 policemen in the Eastern province were
the work of an unnamed foreign power - usually code for Iran.
-- In November four men were shot dead by security forces
after exchanges of fire near police checkpoints in Qatif, the
Interior Ministry said.
2012 - In January, the kingdom ordered the arrest of 23
Shi'ites in Eastern Province accused of being responsible for
unrest that had led to shootings and protests. The same month a
man was shot dead in Awamiya in an exchange of fire with
security men, Saudi authorities said.
-- In February, a man was killed and three injured when
police fired to disperse demonstrators in Awamiya.
-- In March unknown gunmen shot and wounded three members
of the Saudi security forces who were patrolling in Awamiya.
-- In July, Saudi Arabia said three men were killed in
protests in Awamiya following the arrest of Nimr. He was
previously detained for several days in 2004 and 2006, his
brother said. The cleric represents a more radical strain among
Saudi Shi'ites, who feel the community's established leaders
have failed to make headway with ending what they see as
systematic discrimination.