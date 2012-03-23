LONDON A fugitive member of Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite Muslim minority and three members of a security patrol were wounded in a gunfight late on Thursday, the Saudi interior ministry said on Friday.

The shooting in Awamiya follows repeated anti-government protests and clashes with security forces in the area, part of the Eastern Province's Qatif district, over the past year.

"A security patrol came under heavy fire from an unknown source while carrying out their work in Awamiya after the sunset prayer... which required returning fire," said a local police spokesman late on Thursday in a statement carried by the official Saudi News Agency (SPA).

It quoted an interior ministry security spokesman on Friday as saying Mohammed Saleh Abdullah al-Zanadi - one of 23 men put on a wanted list in January for allegedly fomenting violence in the region - was shot during the incident and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The spokesman told Reuters by telephone that Zanadi had not been arrested because he was still under medical treatment.

The Saudi authorities accused the men on the wanted list of working on behalf of an unnamed foreign power, which was widely understood to mean Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite rival Iran.

At least four Saudi security officers have been hurt in shooting incidents this year and several others were wounded by fire-bombs last year, SPA has previously reported.

Four Shi'ites were shot dead in November in shootouts with security forces. Another two have been killed this year.

Demonstrations and clashes began in February 2011, when Shi'ite activists protested against the detention of members of their community and what they say is persistent discrimination.

Members of the Shi'ite minority say it is harder for them to get public sector jobs and university places in the Sunni majority kingdom, that their neighbourhoods have received less government investment and that they face curbs on worship.

Protests have flared sporadically for the past year.

The Saudi authorities deny accusations of discrimination and have described previous exchanges of fire as resulting from unprovoked attacks on security forces.

Most Saudi Shi'ites live in Qatif and al-Ahsa, two oasis areas of the Eastern Province, which is also home to about a fifth of the world's oil reserves.

Official Saudi figures say there are about a million Shi'ites among a total population of 18 million Saudi nationals.

A 2006 Human Rights Watch report put the number of Shi'ites in the Eastern Province at 2 million. A 2008 U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks gave a figure of 1.5 million.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Alistair Lyon)