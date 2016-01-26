RIYADH Jan 26 National oil giant Saudi Aramco
has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a
shipbuilding and repair complex in the kingdom, part of Saudi
Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil, the
company said on Tuesday.
Pressured by low oil prices, Riyadh is laying plans to
develop non-oil industries, using state spending to jump-start
the process. The shipbuilding complex is one of the first big
projects to be announced under this policy.
The MoU was signed with National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia
(Bahri), a state-controlled firm which ships oil for
Aramco, as well as a subsidiary of London-listed Lamprell Plc
, a United Arab Emirates-based engineering firm, and
South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
The companies will study a proposal over the next few months
to build a maritime complex offering engineering, manufacturing
and repair services for offshore rigs, commercial vessels and
offshore service vessels, Aramco said.
Aramco did not give a value for the project, but chairman
Khalid al-Falih told a business conference on Monday that it was
expected to be located on Saudi Arabia's east coast and could
eventually create 500,000 jobs.
The complex will initially support Aramco's operations but
will ultimately move on to other markets, such as manufacturing
container vessels, Falih said.
