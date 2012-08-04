RIYADH Aug 4 Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry
said on Saturday a soldier was shot dead late on Friday in the
Qatif district, home to much of the kingdom's Shi'ite minority
who have been protesting against what they see as entrenched
discrimination.
"A security patrol was exposed to heavy fire from four armed
rioters on a motorbike when pausing at a street intersection in
Qatif," state news agency SPA reported, quoting Interior
Ministry spokesman Mansour Turki.
Turki said the shooting took place at 11pm on Friday evening
and named the dead soldier as Hussein Bawah Ali Zabani and the
wounded soldier as Saad Miteb Mohammed al-Shammari, who he said
was taken to hospital, SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia denies charges it discriminates against its
Shi'ite minority.