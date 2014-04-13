RIYADH, April 13 Saudi Arabia is expected to
make shops close at 9 p.m. instead of midnight later this year,
Saudi Gazette reported on Sunday, in a move aimed at encouraging
employment by making sales jobs more attractive.
The policy, first announced last year, has been approved by
a government committee, the English-language daily reported. The
move might face some public criticism in a country where many
people prefer to shop late in the evenings.
The conservative Islamic kingdom is trying to push young
Saudis to take jobs in the private sector by closing a gap in
pay, benefits and working hours with government posts, which has
been the main source of national employment for decades.
Sales jobs, traditionally held by expatriates, have often
been seen as menial in Saudi Arabia, but the government is
trying to encourage young people to take such positions to
address long-term unemployment.
The official unemployment rate for Saudis is around 12 per
cent. However, economists estimate that only 30-40 percent of
working age Saudis participate in the workforce, either by
holding jobs or seeking employment. Most working Saudis are
employed by the state.
Despite years of successive fiscal surpluses and foreign
currency reserves greater than the kingdom's gross domestic
product, economists often warn that high government spending,
particularly on salaries, is unsustainable.
A committee composed of officials from the commerce,
municipal and rural affairs, Islamic affairs and electricity
ministries has finished studying the issue and will soon report,
the English-language daily reported.
"Sources close to the committee expected the closure of
shops to be effective before the advent of Ramadan in early
July," it said.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche)