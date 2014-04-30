DUBAI, April 30 Shareholders in Saudi Integrated
Telecom Co (SITC), which is due to be wound up, could
be compensated earlier than expected after Saudi Arabia's
finance ministry acquired minority investors' shares.
Last week, a royal decree declared that investors in SITC -
excluding founding shareholders - would receive 30 riyals ($8)
per share for their stakes in the company, a 23 percent premium
on the stock's last traded price of 24.35 riyals.
A lawyer for SITC's minority shareholders had told Reuters
he expected it would take a few months for his clients to
receive their money, but a Riyadh bourse statement on Wednesday
said the Ministry of Finance has now taken ownership of these
shares.
This did not say whether minority investors had yet been
paid, but may indicate they will be compensated sooner than
previously thought.
SITC shares were suspended in February 2013. A royal decree
last May ordered the liquidation of the firm, which never
launched services despite making a winning 1 billion riyals
($266.64 million) bid for a fixed telecom licence in 2007.
SITC's founding shareholders, which include chairman Prince
Saud bin Khaled bin Abdullah al-Saud, own the majority of the
company.
