RIYADH/DAMMAM May 23 Saudi Arabia, the world's
top oil exporter, may finally be getting serious about
overcoming the technical and financial hurdles for tapping its
other main resource: sunshine.
Thousands of solar power panels have sprung up across Europe
over the past few years, thanks to generous subsidies that make
the technology an attractive alternative to conventional energy.
Saudi Arabia too, wants to generate much more solar power as
it lacks coal or enough natural gas output to meet rapidly
rising power demand.
Doing so would allow it to slash the volume of oil it burns
in power plants bankrolled by billions of dollars worth of saved
oil earnings.
"At world market prices, solar is competitive if you use
crude oil to generate electricity," said Maher al-Odan, a senior
consultant at King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable
Research (KA-CARE) which was set up to plan Saudi Arabia's
energy mix.
Saudi Arabia has said it wants to become a major solar
producer before, but its investments amount to much less than 50
megawatts versus several countries which have added thousands of
megawatts a year.
This month, KA-CARE set forth a much more ambitious plan,
recommending that the kingdom aim to get more than a third of
its peak-load power supply, or about 41 gigawatts (GW), from the
sun within two decades at an estimated cost well over $100
billion.
Making the plan work economically rests on three
assumptions: that technology improvements will cut costs, that a
domestic solar industry will emerge and create jobs for a
booming population, and that many billions of dollars worth of
exportable oil will be saved.
An average of 700,000 barrels a day of crude were used in
Saudi power stations during the peak air-conditioning demand
period from May to September last year, according to official
data supplied to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).
Although a rise in gas production should temper crude
burning this summer, it will likely rise substantially in years
ahead unless alternatives are found, and fast.
"Domestic oil consumption is rising very rapidly and you get
far more value for oil if it's exported than if it's consumed
domestically," said Paul Gamble, chief economist at Jadwa
Research in Riyadh.
TECHNICAL CHALLENGES
KA-CARE said the first two solar plants, with combined
capacity of 3 GW, might be put to tender in the first quarter of
next year.
One of these will use concentrated solar power (CSP), which
Riyadh says could supply an eventual 25 GW of the total 41 GW of
planned solar capacity.
The other will use photovoltaic (PV), the technology
expected to meet the rest of the overall goal.
CSP is relatively new and much more expensive than PV. But
unlike PV, it can store solar energy for several hours, which is
a big advantage in a country where air conditioning demand
remains high in summer long after the sun has gone down.
Both technologies will suffer efficiency losses in Saudi
Arabia's harsh, arid conditions, but long periods of intense
sunshine should help compensate.
"High temperatures in situations with high direct solar
irradiation can have a significant impact on the maximum
possible power output," according to GFZ Potsdam, Germany's
national research centre for Earth Sciences.
Another problem could stem from desert dust that can reduce
solar energy by 10-20 percent in efficiency, according to King
Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals.
"We have losses due to high temperatures and so on,"
KA-CARE's Odan said in an interview, comparing the likely
performance of solar power in Saudi Arabia with that of Germany,
the world's leading solar power.
"But what we gain from high radiation (from increased
sunshine) more than compensates for the loss of efficiency."
SUBSIDIES
Paddy Padmanathan, chief executive of Acwa Power, which has
developed eight fossil fuel power plants in Saudi Arabia and is
bidding to build a large CSP plant in Morocco, said solar should
be competitive for peak-time supply against gas and oil.
He said that at Saudi Arabia's heavily subsidized gas price
of $0.75 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), utilities
could provide electricity at a cost of 7.5 halalas ($0.02) per
kilowatt hour (kWh).
However, if the gas was valued at $6 per mmbtu, closer to
world market prices, the cost of electricity would rise to 34
halalas/kWh.
Yet oil-fired power costs around 12.5 halalas/kWh at the
Saudi oil supply price of $4.40 a barrel, rising to 60
halalas/kWh with oil valued closer to world levels at $80 a
barrel.
By comparison, PV could deliver electricity for 45
halalas/kWh and CSP for 70 halalas.
While those prices are uncompetitive against artificially
low gas prices in Saudi Arabia, he said solar power should work
out cheaper when the cost of keeping large oil and gas plants on
standby for delivering peak-load power are factored in.
"It makes economic sense as a kilowatt hour produced from
solar will be cheaper than that produced through traditional
electricity production," said Christopher Burghardt, managing
director at First Solar, which is opening a Gulf office.
But some industry experts say that while a recent slide in
PV costs makes the maturing technology attractive, CSP costs
need to fall further to guarantee swift payback on the Saudi
investment plan.
"PV is highly competitive now against oil and against the
higher cost gas the Saudis have available," Robin Mills, head of
Manaar Energy Consulting, said.
"For CSP, would it be competitive against oil valued against
international prices? I think it would be marginal," said Mills,
who has published studies on the commercial viability of solar
power in the Middle East.
KA-CARE's Odan said he anticipated the cost of CSP in
particular would drop as the technology evolves and the market
grows but Mills said there is more downside on PV costs.
Because Saudi Arabia wants to keep consumer electricity
prices very low, solar power investments will need hefty state
support.
But the economic benefits of saving hundreds of thousands of
barrels a day of oil, the country's largest export earner,
supports the economic case.
"We know well that the cost of generating power from these
sources will be higher and we did a model that will help us
bridge the gap," said Khalid al-Sulaiman, vice president for
renewables at KA-CARE.
"You call it subsidies. I don't call it subsidies and many
countries don't call it subsidies. They are incentives for the
sector."
NEW INDUSTRY
KA-CARE expects the aim of developing an indigenous solar
industry to increase costs.
Yet this offers the benefit of hi-tech job creation and the
prospect for developing new solar technologies in the country.
To that end, the kingdom will require bidders for big solar
projects to offer jobs to Saudi nationals and technology
transfers.
KA-CARE plans to pick the best technology currently
available around the world and develop it further and sees most
scope for this in the comparatively immature CSP market.
"They factor in an assumption about domestic value creation
to the local economy from the creation of a new industry, and
also for the export of new technology," said Gamble.
"I think to justify that level of money you would need to
make some assumptions that both those factors would be
significant."
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Maha El Dahan,
editing by Daniel Fineren and Jason Neely)