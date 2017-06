KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 15 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia signed on Tuesday a bilateral agreement with South Korea for cooperation on the development of nuclear energy, an official Saudi statement said.

The agreement includes cooperation in research and development, training, safety and waste management, said the statement by King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE).

This is the third nuclear agreement Saudi Arabia signed following deals with France and Argentina.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine)