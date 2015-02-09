IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Feb 9 Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on Saudi Arabia to "negative" from "stable" as a result of the steep decline in oil prices.
The oil-rich country's fiscal position could weaken as a result of its dependence on oil, the ratings agency said.
"We view Saudi Arabia's economy as undiversified and vulnerable to a steep and sustained decline in oil prices," Standard & Poor's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/1DUyOoG)
The ratings agency maintained its "AA negative" rating on Saudi Arabia's long-term credit. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
SAO PAULO, May 11 Petróleo Brasileiro SA beat first-quarter profit estimates by a large margin while improving cash flow and debt metrics, as Brazil's state-controlled oil company recovered from an overstretched balance sheet and a major corruption scandal.