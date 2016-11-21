(fixes headline)
RIYADH Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's government
approved plans on Monday to turn state-owned sports clubs into
private companies, part of a drive to promote physical exercise
in a society that mostly avoids it.
The cabinet endorsed the privatisation of state-owned soccer
clubs in the Saudi Professional League and directed the General
Sports Authority to facilitate licensing and legal procedures,
it said in a statement carried on the state news agency SPA.
Last week, the Council of Economic and Development Affairs
(CEDA) directed the sports authority to launch a fund to provide
loans and other support for private sport clubs in the kingdom.
It said the fund would create 40,000 jobs.
These measures fit into wide-ranging reform plans led by
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the
kingdom's economy away from oil, cultivate better leisure
offerings and encourage Saudis to lead healthier lifestyles.
The statements did not say whether the reforms would pave
the way for more women's sport, which is now quite rare. This is
a sensitive subject in a country that enforces strict gender
segregation and generally does not teach physical fitness in
girls' schools.
The General Sports Authority created a new women's division
this summer and tapped a U.S.-raised princess to run it, aiming
to license women's gyms for the first time and modify outdoor
spaces to allow women to work out without being seen by men.
But the plans could run afoul of the kingdom's Islamic
conservatives, many of whom consider women's sport immodest.
