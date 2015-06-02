DUBAI, June 2 Shares in five listed Saudi
Arabian companies will not be open to investment by foreigners
when the market permits direct stock purchases by foreign
institutions this month, according to the stock exchange's
website.
The five are Jabal Omar Development, Taiba Holding
Co, Knowledge Economic City, National
Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), and Makkah
Construction & Development Co. There are about 170
companies listed on the exchange.
An official at the Capital Market Authority, contacted by
telephone, said he could not comment. The CMA, which will open
the market to foreigners on June 15, has said foreign ownership
of individual listed firms may be restricted by the companies'
by-laws or by instructions from supervisory authorities.
Jabal Omar, Makkah Construction and Taiba focus on the holy
cities of Mecca and Medina; Saudi media have previously reported
that this could be a reason for restrictions on ownership of
their shares.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)