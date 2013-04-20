1238 GMT- Saudi stocks close slightly higher. The main market index is up 0.54 percent to 7098,48 points, supported by banking shares.

Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed lender, is up 1.16 percent.

Shares of heavyweight SABIC close down 0.82 percent after it reported a 10-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit, dragging the petrochemicals index down 0.16 percent.

Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing back above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains boosted by a strong day in the equity markets to recover some ground after a steep six-day decline. ---------------------------------------------------------------

0811 GMT - Saudi stocks are trading mostly higher despite weakness in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) after its first-quarter earnings.

SABIC is down 0.27 percent. It posted a 10 percent year-on-year fall in its net profit, but that was in line with analysts' forecasts. Chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said the company was reviewing its global growth outlook in light of Europe's troubles, but also said he was optimistic about growth in China and a recovering U.S. construction market.

The main market index is up 0.07 percent to 7,064 points. After five straight days of declines in response to sinking global oil prices, it has minor technical support around the 7,050-point area, which was resistance in early March.

Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed lender, is up 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)