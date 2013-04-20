1238 GMT- Saudi stocks close slightly higher. The main market
index is up 0.54 percent to 7098,48 points, supported by
banking shares.
Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed
lender, is up 1.16 percent.
Shares of heavyweight SABIC close down 0.82
percent after it reported a 10-percent fall in its first-quarter
net profit, dragging the petrochemicals index down 0.16
percent.
Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing
back above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains
boosted by a strong day in the equity markets to recover some
ground after a steep six-day decline.
---------------------------------------------------------------
0811 GMT - Saudi stocks are trading mostly higher despite
weakness in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) after
its first-quarter earnings.
SABIC is down 0.27 percent. It posted a 10 percent
year-on-year fall in its net profit, but that was in line with
analysts' forecasts. Chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said the
company was reviewing its global growth outlook in light of
Europe's troubles, but also said he was optimistic about growth
in China and a recovering U.S. construction market.
The main market index is up 0.07 percent to 7,064
points. After five straight days of declines in response to
sinking global oil prices, it has minor technical support around
the 7,050-point area, which was resistance in early March.
Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed
lender, is up 0.39 percent.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)