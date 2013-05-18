0834 GMT-Saudi stocks rise in early trade on Saturday as the kingdom's benchmark all-share index gains 0.3 percent to 7,168.95 points, supported by shares of heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and al-Rajhi Bank.

The petrochemicals index is up 0.5 percent. SABIC is up 0.55 percent.

Oil rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the United States that also boosted U.S. equities, even as the dollar hit a multi-year high.

The banking index is up by 0.38 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is up 0.75 percent.

