BRIEF-UK's FCA says resuming investigation into issues relating to HBOS Reading
* Investigating events surrounding discovery of misconduct within Reading-based impaired assets team of Halifax Bank Of Scotland
0834 GMT-Saudi stocks rise in early trade on Saturday as the kingdom's benchmark all-share index gains 0.3 percent to 7,168.95 points, supported by shares of heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and al-Rajhi Bank.
The petrochemicals index is up 0.5 percent. SABIC is up 0.55 percent.
Oil rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the United States that also boosted U.S. equities, even as the dollar hit a multi-year high.
The banking index is up by 0.38 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is up 0.75 percent.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.