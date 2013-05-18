1256 GMT- The kingdom's benchmark all-share index closes up 1.14 percent to 7,229.02 points, buoyed by a 9.58 percent jump for real estate company Dar al-Arkan on Saturday.

Shares in heavyweight SABIC close up 0.82 percent, driving the petrochemicals index to close higher by 0.87 percent.

Shares of al-Rajhi Bank close 0.38 percent up. The banking index is up 0.51 percent.

Last week, The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) said stocks on the kingdom's bourse would be limited to price swings of 10 percent on their first day of trade. ---------------------------------------------------------------

0834 GMT-Saudi stocks rise in early trade on Saturday as the kingdom's benchmark all-share index gains 0.3 percent to 7,168.95 points, supported by shares of heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and al-Rajhi Bank.

The petrochemicals index is up 0.5 percent. SABIC is up 0.55 percent.

Oil rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the United States that also boosted U.S. equities, even as the dollar hit a multi-year high.

The banking index is up by 0.38 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is up 0.75 percent.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Angus McDowall)