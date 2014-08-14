* Local retail investors account for over 90 pct of trade
* Poses risks for foreign institutions using different
strategies
* Market may become overpriced before foreigners enter
* Banks, petrochemical stocks may be undervalued long term
* Changes in local investment culture likely to take years
By Marwa Rashad and Andrew Torchia
RIYADH/DUBAI, Aug 14 Seventy-year-old Saudi
Arabian stock speculator Mohamed al-Otaibi says he lost hundreds
of thousands of dollars in the crash of 2006, but he's back
trading again as the Arab world's biggest bourse prepares to
open to direct foreign investment.
The activities of Otaibi and many thousands like him mean
there will be a clash of investment cultures when international
institutions enter the $580 billion Saudi market early next
year, under a plan announced by the regulator last month.
Sitting on a sofa in a trading room at Saudi financial firm
Falcom in Riyadh, Otaibi shuns shares in the country's
heavyweight petrochemical firms and banks, believing they're not
volatile enough to offer quick profits.
Instead, he simply scans an electronic screen for stocks in
which buy or sell orders are building up strongly. These often
include cement, agriculture and real estate shares.
"I trade on spot, buy and sell on the same day. Sometimes I
wait for two or three days, a week or a maximum of 20 days, and
then sell - whenever I see strong orders in a certain stock."
Saudi Arabia is one of the last major markets in the world
to open up, so the reform is attracting massive interest among
international fund managers. But they will face an unusual and
in some ways difficult trading environment.
Activity is dominated by about 4.3 million retail investors
who buy stocks straight from the market rather than going
through professional fund managers. These retail investors owned
a little more than a third of shares at the end of 2013,
according to Capital Market Authority (CMA) data, but account
for over 90 percent of daily trading volume.
The retail proportion of trading is much higher than in most
other big markets around the world, a result of the slow
development of the Saudi fund management industry. In many other
emerging markets, retail investors account for closer to two
thirds or half of turnover, and the proportion is much smaller
still in developed markets.
Saudi retail investors like Otaibi tend to take a
shorter-term approach than institutional investors, chasing
quick profits, dumping stocks at the first sign of weakness, and
basing decisions on news headlines, rumours or price momentum
rather than the long-term valuations favoured by fund managers.
This poses risks for the foreigners. One is that local
investors, anticipating the entry of foreign money, may bid
stocks up sharply in the next few months, making the market
opening less lucrative than international fund managers hope.
Another risk is that some shares could diverge permanently
from levels which foreigners consider appropriate, because the
two groups of investors use such different yardsticks.
Among the Saudi investors, events such as stock splits -
when a firm divides its shares into smaller units to make them
more liquid, without changing the underlying value of the
company - can attract demand.
"The market is short-term and many people are investing on
the basis of things like stock splits which have no fundamental
economic value," said Ali Al Nasser, who manages the Duet
Group's Middle East and North Africa Horizon fund from Dubai.
"Ninety percent of the market may not look beyond 1-1/2 or
two years of future corporate earnings, while institutions like
us may be taking a five-year or longer view."
In the long term, the gap between the perceptions of retail
investors and foreign institutions is likely to narrow, bringing
valuations closer to what might be expected in overseas markets,
Nasser said. But that process could take many years.
OVERPRICED
At present, foreigners other than citizens of nearby Gulf
states are limited to buying Saudi stocks indirectly via swaps
involving international banks and through a small number of
exchange-traded funds - expensive and inconvenient options.
In 2013, foreigners owned just 1.2 percent of the market via
swaps, according to CMA data. The potential for their portion to
rise is huge; if Saudi Arabia is added to global equity indexes,
it may attract over $50 billion of fresh money from abroad in
the coming years, fund managers estimate.
But by the time foreigners are allowed to buy stocks
directly in the first half of 2015, bargains may be few and far
between. The main stock index has already jumped over 8
percent since the market opening plan was announced on July 22.
The same pattern was seen in the United Arab Emirates and
Qatar before they were upgraded to emerging market status by
index compiler MSCI in May this year. Stocks soared as local
retail investors bought heavily, then plunged after the upgrade
took place and foreigners declined to buy at inflated prices.
Robert Parker, head of the strategic advisory group at
Credit Suisse in London, said the Saudi market's surge in the
past few weeks had left relatively little value on the table for
prospective foreign investors.
"You have a market which is now a bit overpriced, because
all the big domestic players have decided to get in ahead of
foreigners. What was a cheap market is cheap no longer."
Nasser estimated Saudi stocks were now trading at about 16
times their projected earnings for this year - at the high end
of their historical range.
Small Saudi hospital firm Al Hammadi, which listed
on the market in mid-July after an initial public offer at a
price of 28.0 riyals per share, is an example of how Saudi
retail investors can bid stocks up.
The health care industry, which has lagged the country's
expanding population and rising incomes, is expected to be a
focus of foreign investors, so local retail investors have bid
Al Hammadi shares up frantically in the last few weeks.
The stock hit a record high of 101.25 riyals this week.
Assuming Al Hammadi will post earnings per share of 2.58 riyals
this year, twice its first-half earnings, that stock price
valued it at a sky-high 39 times forward earnings.
VALUATIONS
In other areas, Saudi Arabia's retail investors may keep
stocks' valuations frustratingly low from the point of view of
foreign institutional investors.
The fate of smaller-capital shares can depend on whether
they happen to win the attention of prominent individuals whose
actions are widely imitated by a herd of smaller investors.
"There are many prominent names that are known and closely
followed by traders in the Saudi market," said Alhassan
Goussous, a financial market expert in Riyadh. "You can find
this on a very large scale, mostly in speculative shares."
Some religious scholars in the conservative country have
urged investors to shun shares in companies which they see as
un-Islamic in some way - for example, those with links to the
media, arts or interest-bearing finance.
Then there is Otaibi's approach, which is shared by many
retail investors. It is biased against big petrochemical firms
and banks because those stocks are seen as too slow-moving; this
may make the stocks cheaper for foreigners to buy, but may also
condemn them to long-term underperformance.
One such stock is Saudi Basic Industries Co, one
of the world's biggest petrochemical firms, which looks certain
to be a major index component if MSCI eventually gives Saudi
Arabia emerging market status in the wake of the market opening.
SABIC shares rose after the reform was announced but are
still trading at about 13 times this year's projected earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. That is well below more than
15 times for major U.S. competitor Dow Chemical.
Nasser said opening the Saudi market was part of a process
of developing it into a bourse where institutions played a much
bigger role, which valued companies in similar ways to developed
markets, and which moved more in line with global trends.
Other things are needed for this shift to happen, he noted:
local pension funds would have to become more active in picking
stocks, and a culture in which retail investors entrusted their
money to professional managers would need to develop.
"I think the market will become more institutionalised as
foreign investors come in over time...but for the impact to be
felt, I guess it may take three to five years," said Goussous.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Winterbottom and Sujata Rao in
London; editing by David Stamp)