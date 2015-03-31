DUBAI, March 31 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
will publish the final rules governing the opening of the
kingdom's stock exchange to direct foreign investors by the end
of April, a senior Saudi banker told Reuters.
His comments correspond to a report in pan-Arab newspaper
Asharq al-Awsat on Tuesday, which quoted unnamed informed
sources in the kingdom as saying the regulations will be
published in April and the market will officially open to
overseas institutions 60 days later.
The opening of the Saudi market, the largest in the Gulf
with a capitalisation of around $510 billion, is one of the most
eagerly awaited economic reforms in the region in recent times.
With roughly the same value as all other Gulf Arab markets
combined, and worth more than stock markets in either Russia,
Malaysia or Turkey, the kingdom is also one of the last major
global bourses to open itself for foreigners to directly invest
in the exchange.
"They will soon publish the final regulations, most likely
by the end of April," the banker said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information isn't public.
He added there would probably be a timetable announced at
the same point that would give details about how banks would
register clients, and the official opening was likely to come by
the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which concludes around
July 17.
When announcing plans to open the market to direct foreign
investment, the Saudi authorities said it would happen by the
end of the first half of 2015 -- a fact reiterated by the new
head of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in February.
The responses from a consultation with investors that took
place at the end of last year over the draft rules have been
studied by the CMA for the past few months. Bankers in the
kingdom expect some changes to that original document but
nothing dramatic.
Among the major issues raised by the consultation is said to
be whether swaps agreements, whereby foreign investors buy Saudi
shares through a local proxy, will be included in the
calculation of how much foreign investors can own in a single
stock.
Under the draft rules published in August, there will be a
20 percent cap on combined foreign ownership of a company.
The opening will be controlled, like the opening of China's
bourse to foreigners. A limited number of licences are expected
to be granted initially by the authorities, but the opening is
still attracting significant interest.
One issue which might have derailed the timeline for the
market opening is the Saudi-led military intervention in
neighbouring Yemen, although analysts doubt that will be the
case.
"The signalling effect to international market participants
(of delaying) will be quite negative, and I think this is not of
interest to Saudi financial authorities," said Sergey Dergachev,
senior portfolio manager for emerging market debt at Union
Investment Privatfonds in Germany.
(Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Hadeel Al
Sayegh and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Larry King)