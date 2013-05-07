(Adds drive to expand institutional trading, context)
RIYADH May 7 Saudi Arabia is finalising a
regulatory framework which will allow foreigners to directly own
stocks in the kingdom, though the market has no need for
liquidity from international investors, the head of the
country's market regulator said.
"There are a number of government entities, including CMA,
that are looking at that (direct foreign investment). We're
finalising a regulatory framework with certain parameters,"
Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al al-Sheikh, appointed head of the
Capital Market Authority in February, said on Tuesday.
"We are attracting foreign investment to come to the market
for the technical expertise and human capacity," he said without
giving any time frame for the reform, which officials have been
considering for years.
Currently, foreign investors can only buy shares in the
largest Arab market through swap deals involving international
investment banks, and via a small number of exchange-traded
funds.
The regulator is also trying to limit "high levels of
speculation" in the stock market, Al-Sheikh, previously a World
Bank official, said on the sidelines of a conference.
"The CMA should put a limit on this manipulation to
safeguard investors. We are currently trying to address this
issue."
Al-Sheikh said the CMA and other government bodies intended
to encourage institutional investment in the market by
diversifying investment instruments and funds, including sukuk
(Islamic bonds) and other debt tools.
"CMA is developing a strategy to promote institutional
trading on the tadawul," he said, adding: "While out of the
total 47 billion stocks listed 45 percent are held by
individuals, nearly 93 percent of daily trading is done by
retailers."
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)