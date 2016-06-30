RIYADH, June 30 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
raised the commission on trades on the kingdom's Tadawul stock
exchange, which is seeking to attract foreign investors and sell
state assets.
As well as raising the commission from 12 basis points to
15.5 basis points per transaction, Saudi's Capital Market
Authority (CMA) said on Thursday it had eliminated the fixed
commission on equity transactions equal to or less than 10,000
riyals ($2,668).
Trading commissions are shared between the CMA, the Tadawul
and brokers, with the majority going to brokers. Small traders
will pay only the new percentage, with effect from July 17.
The CMA said it had taken into consideration "the
anticipated approval of fees for the deposit, transfer,
settlement, clearing and registration of ownership of securities
traded on the Exchange."
As well as undertaking reforms aimed at increasing foreign
investment, the Tadawul is preparing to list itself in an
initial public offering (IPO) in 2018.
($1 = 3.7482 riyals)
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Alexander Smith)