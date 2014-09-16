* Profits seen up 17 pct in 2014, 11 pct in 2015
* New facilities, ethylene demand support petchems
* Some banks poised for rapid growth or recovery
* Food makers, retailers expected to perform well
* Foreign investor involvement may eventually boost
profitability
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 16 The opening of Saudi Arabia's
stock market to direct foreign investment early next year is set
to coincide with a pick-up in earnings growth in the kingdom,
which has lagged the region in the past few years.
The combined net profits of Saudi Arabia's leading companies
are expected to rise 17 percent in 2014 and a further 11 percent
in 2015, largely on the back of petrochemical producers and
banks, although a number of companies in other sectors also
promise strong growth.
Those figures are based on average forecasts from analysts
surveyed by Reuters for 81 companies which accounted for 99
percent of the total profits of constituent companies in Saudi
Arabia's main equities index last year.
The outlook puts Saudi Arabia roughly on a par with Qatar,
where profit growth is set to average 13 percent this year and
next, and Abu Dhabi, which is expected to average 17 percent.
It's a big improvement from Saudi Arabia's zero profit
growth in 2012 and a 6 percent increase last year. That poor
performance was almost entirely due to weak profits at
petrochemical firms, which saw product prices sag because of the
economic slump in Europe.
Strong earnings will not necessarily translate into further
fast rises for Saudi stock prices, which are already up 28
percent year-to-date, having surged since the market opening
plan was announced in July; many fund managers think the market
is no longer cheaply valued.
But the earnings picture does ensure that the market opening
is likely to attract heavy investor activity.
Estimates for 45 stocks in MSCI's Saudi Arabia index suggest
the country's earnings performance will outpace most of the
emerging market universe, which the country could eventually
join after the market opens up, depending on the decisions of
international equity index compilers such as MSCI.
Saudi Arabia's "earnings per share growth, at 13.5 percent
compound annual growth rate for 2013-16, is above all other
Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa markets, other than
Egypt," Morgan Stanley said in a report last month, citing its
own estimates.
PETROCHEMICALS, BANKS
In the petrochemical sector, earnings are expected to jump
25 percent this year and then rise 9 percent in 2015, thanks in
part to companies swinging to profitability after years of
losses, including National Petrochemical Co, which
launched a polypropelene plant in 2010, and Saudi Kayan
Petrochemical Co, which started commercial production
of specialised chemicals in 2011.
Companies such as Saudi Kayan and its parent Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) which produce ethylene, the
feedstock for most common plastics, are in especially favourable
positions, analysts say. SABIC is one of the world's biggest
petrochemical firms.
"The ethylene market is very tight - since 2008 growth in
demand has outpaced supply, and this should continue until
2017-2018, when new capacity comes online," said Ahmed Shams El
Din, director of equity research at EFG Hermes in Cairo.
Analysts expect SABIC's earnings, which account for about a
quarter of the combined profit of all listed Saudi companies, to
rise 12 percent this year after shrinking in 2012 and increasing
just 2 percent in 2013.
On the other hand, the outlook is not very favourable for
fertiliser producers such as Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co (SAFCO)
, another SABIC affiliate; prices for their products
are under pressure.
The fertiliser market "is oversupplied, China has flooded
the market," said Shams El Din. Analysts on average expect
SAFCO's profit to rise 7 percent this year and 2 percent in 2015
after dropping 18 percent last year.
Meanwhile, earnings in the banking sector are forecast to
rise 9 percent this year and 12 percent in 2015. Banque Saudi
Fransi is seen as one of the key contributors, with
its profit expected to jump by a third this year after dropping
20 percent last year.
"Saudi Fransi is showing a strong recovery in the first
half, after recording very heavy loan loss provisions in the
fourth quarter of 2013," said Jaap Meijer, head of equity
research at Arqaam Capital in Dubai.
Two other lenders expected to outperform the sector are
Alinma Bank and Al Jazira Bank, whose
earnings are seen jumping 25 and 21 percent respectively this
year. Alinma has been growing rapidly and has the highest
capital adequacy ratio among listed banks, which will allow it
to continue expanding.
"Al Jazira has a much tighter capital base than Alinma,"
Meijer said. "However, we do see the bank benefiting from
increasing brokerage fees due to the opening of the Saudi market
to qualified foreign investors. Going forward we do see
potential for the bank to improve its net interest margin, as
opposed to Alinma."
Islamic deposits bearing no interest make up more than 60
percent of Saudi banks' total deposits, according to Morgan
Stanley, and this could provide a short-term boost to margins
across the sector when the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest
rates - a process which most analysts expect to begin next year.
Saudi Arabia's riyal is pegged to the dollar so its
central bank usually matches interest rate moves by the Fed.
RETAIL, FOOD
The Saudi stock market is attractive to foreign fund
managers partly because it is more diverse than other Gulf
markets, and includes companies ranging from real estate
developers to retailers and food producers. Some firms in these
sectors are booming.
Analysts expect Dar Al Arkan, one of the leading
property developers, to post profit growth of 34 percent this
year, recovering from a 31 percent drop in 2013.
"Dar Al Arkan stands to benefit from the growing real estate
market in Saudi Arabia, driven by favourable demographics,
government support to real estate and infrastructure, an
undersupplied property market, and, most importantly,
introduction of the new mortgage law" last year, Naeem Brokerage
said in a report in July.
Saudi retailers and food producers enjoy access to the
biggest market in the region: the kingdom's population of about
30 million makes up 60 percent of the total population of the
six Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.
Analysts expect the profits of top food producers Savola
Group and Almarai to rise 18 and 16 percent
respectively this year. Retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co
is expected to lead its sector with earnings growth of
30 percent.
Earnings at many Saudi companies have been dampened since
2013 by national labour reforms designed to reduce the country's
dependence on foreign workers and push more Saudi citizens, who
are paid higher salaries, into private sector jobs. A million
foreigners are estimated to have left Saudi Arabia last year
because of a crackdown on illegal workers.
The impact of the reforms may last for years, but it could
start to fade next year as companies adjust and the government
takes steps to cushion the impact on the private sector and
improve the training and stability of Saudi
workers.
Overall, Saudi companies' profits still depend heavily on
state spending, as they do elsewhere in the Gulf. One of the
ideas behind opening the stock market is that activist foreign
shareholders will press companies to become more efficient, and
thus help to improve the quality of their profits.
"Profit margins in Saudi Arabia are propped up by the lack
of competition in certain sectors, some of which also benefit
from government support, either directly or indirectly,"
Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment said in a report.
"In the longer term, as foreign investors take up stakes in
Saudi companies, and hold management accountable for strategic
decisions, this will, in turn, promote improvements in
efficiency, including an improvement in the use of assets in
generating sales and ultimately increasing return on equity."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)