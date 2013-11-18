RIYADH Nov 18 The Saudi Arabian Capital Market
Authority (CMA) has tightened rules on how long shares in listed
firms can trade if the companies have large accumulated losses,
it said on Monday, in a move that analysts said could soon
affect several firms.
The new rules will compel companies with losses totalling 50
percent of their capital to announce plans to remedy their
financial standing, and will impose penalties including
suspension of trading on companies with bigger losses.
They will come into effect in July next year.
Saudi Arabia, home to the Gulf Arab region's largest stock
exchange, is considering opening its bourse to direct investment
by foreigners. Market participants hope a series of slow changes
to the regulatory framework, bringing it closer to international
standards, will facilitate that move.
CMA chief Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al al-Sheikh, who was
appointed in February, proposed the new rules in May along with
suggested changes on how to calculate a stock's closing price,
in order to limit excessive speculation in shares.
Seven companies listed on the all-share index,
including some insurance companies, now have accumulated losses
of between 50 and 75 percent, said Turki Fadaak, head of
research at al-Bilad Investment Co.
"Competition in the insurance sector forced small companies
to incur losses over the past few years - such companies compete
with large giants whose capital is 1 billion riyals ($265
million)," Fadaak said.
Under existing regulations, sanctions only start when a
company's accumulated losses pass the 75 percent mark.
Companies with losses above 50 percent will under the new
rules have to make monthly bourse disclosures on the progress of
their plans to cut losses.
Trading in companies with losses of more than 75 percent
will be suspended for one day. Trading of shares in companies
that have losses of more than 100 percent of their capital will
be suspended on the following day and resume only when their
losses fall below 75 percent.
In May, authorities ordered the delisting and liquidation of
Saudi Integrated Telecom Co, a relatively small and
new firm which had struggled for months under the weight of its
losses.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)