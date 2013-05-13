* New CMA chief appointed in February
* Says he wants to limit speculation, encourage institutions
* Proposal to calculate closing price with weighted average
* Companies could be sanctioned if losses reached 50 pct
* Might be prelude to direct investment for foreigners
By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, May 13 The Saudi Capital Market
Authority has begun consultations that could change how closing
share prices are calculated and how long listed firms can trade
with large accumulated losses, part of a drive to tighten
standards in the market.
Saudi Arabia, home to the Gulf Arab region's largest stock
exchange, has been slowly amending its regulatory framework to
bring it closer to international standards; market participants
hope this will allow the bourse to open to direct investment by
foreigners, a step which authorities are considering.
CMA chief Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al al-Sheikh, who was
appointed in February, said last week that the regulator was
trying to limit "high levels of speculation" in the stock market
and encourage more investment by institutions rather than
individuals.
The CMA is discussing with industry participants a proposal
to calculate a stock's closing price using the average price in
the last 15 minutes of trading, weighted by volume, instead of
simply the price of the last trade, it said in a statement on
Monday.
The consultation will close on May 31, and follows a study
recommending the move that "included global benchmarking and
consultation of industry experts", the CMA added.
A second proposal would begin sanctioning listed firms if
their accumulated losses exceeded 50 percent of their capital,
as opposed to the current regulation which does so when they hit
75 percent.
The announcement comes days after the authorities ordered
the delisting and liquidation of Saudi Integrated Telecom Co
, a relatively small and new firm which had struggled
for months under the weight of its losses.
"Many experts were calling for such a decision to separate
good companies and others at risk," Mazen al Sudairi, senior
financial analyst at Al Istithmar Capital, said of the proposal
on loss-making companies.
"This will benefit the national economy as it will make sure
society's savings are not wasted on failed companies."
Under the proposal, firms whose accumulated losses exceeded
50 percent of their capital would be required to announce plans
immediately to remedy their financial positions and make monthly
disclosures to the bourse on their progress.
If such a proposal were introduced today, four firms - one
in agriculture and three in insurance - would find themselves
over the 50 percent accumulated losses limit, according to Turki
Fadaak, head of research at Al Bilad Investment Co.
News of the proposal sent share prices of many small-capital
firms lower on Monday; Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co
slumped its maximum permitted move of 9.8 percent.
On Sunday, the CMA announced that stocks on the kingdom's
bourse would be limited to price swings of 10 percent on their
first day of trade, as opposed to the unlimited movement allowed
previously - another step to reduce volatility and speculation.
"CMA is developing a strategy to promote institutional
trading..." Al-Sheikh said last week, adding: "While out of the
total 47 billion stocks listed 45 percent are held by
individuals, nearly 93 percent of daily trading is done by
retailers."
(Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)