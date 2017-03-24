* Reforms aimed at joining international equity indexes
* Trades to be settled within two working days
* Exchange will also allow short-selling of stocks
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 24 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange
said it would extend the period for settling trades and
introduce short-selling on April 23, reforms that may help the
market join international equity indexes, attracting billions of
dollars of fresh investment.
From April 23, trades will be settled within two working
days of execution, the exchange said in a statement late on
Thursday. That system is used by many big emerging markets.
At present, trades must be settled on the same day, which
inconveniences foreign investors as they need to have large
amounts of money on hand before trading. This can be hard given
Riyadh's time zone and its Sunday-Thursday business week.
Saudi authorities had previously said they would change the
settlement period, a reform demanded by index compilers such as
MSCI, sometime during the second quarter of 2017 but
had not announced a date.
MSCI is due to decide in June whether to begin reviewing
Saudi Arabia for inclusion in its emerging market index. An
April date for the settlement change would give MSCI time to
evaluate its impact before making a decision.
The exchange also said it would permit short-selling of
stocks, and the borrowing and lending of securities, on April
23. This could make the market more attractive by giving
investors flexibility to hedge.
To limit the risk of destabilising the market, the exchange
will impose several restrictions; investors can only sell
borrowed stocks short, the practice is limited to certain
investors such as funds, and the exchange will specify which
individual stocks can be sold short.
Short-selling is banned around the Gulf but foreign
investors have been able to get around the ban in some markets
by using offshore swaps. In Saudi Arabia, though, banks have
refused to offer swaps for fear of jeopardising their business
within the kingdom, said regional hedge fund MENA Capital.
The Saudi exchange's decision to allow the practice "will
significantly expand our shorting universe", the fund said.
After it starts reviewing whether to admit a country into an
index, MSCI usually takes 11 months before deciding, and actual
inclusion then tends to come a year later. This could mean Saudi
Arabia entering MSCI's emerging market index in mid-2019, though
MSCI can move faster if it wishes.
Rival index compiler FTSE has said it will decide this
September whether to upgrade Saudi Arabia to a secondary
emerging market. A smaller amount of emerging market funds are
benchmarked to its index than MSCI's.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Julia Glover)