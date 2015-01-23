By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Jan. 23 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin
Abdulaziz, born the year the first motorcar bumped through the
dusty streets of Riyadh, left a modernising legacy of cautious
social and economic reform.
King Abdullah, thought to have been born in 1924, had ruled
Saudi Arabia as king since 2006, but had run the country as de
facto regent for a decade before that. State television reported
early on Friday that King Abdullah had died.
After outliving two designated heirs, his younger half
brothers Sultan and Nayef, Abdullah is succeeded by Crown Prince
Salman.
The new king is thought likely to persevere with Abdullah's
efforts over nearly two decades to nudge powerful conservative
clerics to accept cautious changes aimed at reconciling Islamic
tradition with the needs of a modern economy.
Plain-spoken and avuncular, King Abdullah was born in the
court of his father King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud in 1924, according
to the Saudi embassy in Washington. The capital Riyadh was at
that time a small oasis town ringed by mud-brick walls at the
centre of an impoverished but rapidly growing kingdom.
By the time he became de facto regent in 1995 when his
predecessor King Fahd had a stroke, he was known to foreign
diplomats as devout and conservative with strong ties to the
kingdom's Bedouin tribes.
That reputation was soon blown away by the then-crown
prince's reforming zeal as he tried to curb the indulgent habits
of his large ruling family and address the alarming problem of
youth unemployment by liberalising the economy to stimulate
private sector growth.
However, his response to the Arab spring - a domestic
security crackdown, populist economic measures and a hawkish
foreign policy - disappointed some liberal Saudis.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, in
which 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi, and an al Qaeda bombing
campaign against Westerners inside the kingdom, he took on the
conservative clergy who had promulgated an intolerant Islamist
message in schools and mosques.
"The state is proceeding, with the help of God, in its
gradual and studied course of reform," he said, vowing to ignore
both conservatives calling for "stagnation and immobility" and
liberals seeking a "leap into darkness and reckless adventure".
The reforms were slow and only partly successful, but they
skewed the dynamic of Saudi policy towards gradual change and
made King Abdullah a popular leader among an increasingly young
population where 60 percent of Saudis are under the age of 30.
Abdullah left the kingdom's political system largely
untouched, however.
Apart from introducing elections for town councils that hold
little real power, his only major political reform was to set up
a council of the ruling family to make the royal succession more
orderly.
ARAB UPRISINGS
King Abdullah was staunchly opposed to the pro-democracy
protests in neighbouring countries during the Arab Spring,
reflecting Saudi concerns that the fall of old allies might
create opportunities for regional rival Iran and al Qaeda.
His order to spend $110 billion on social benefits, new
housing and new jobs helped to avert any significant
pro-democracy unrest in Saudi Arabia.
In recent years activists who have demanded change through
petitions ended up in jail, and political parties and public
demonstrations are banned.
Yet even among those Saudis who called for a "day of rage"
to protest against the lack of democracy, the king appeared to
remain popular. Critics of the ruling family said that was
because of his government's lavish spending during his reign, a
period of historically high oil revenue.
In a ruling family known for lavish excesses, his fondness
for retreats at his desert camp distinguished him from Saudi
princes who prefer to spend summers in Mediterranean palaces.
One of his first acts as king was to rein in spending on the
royal family, demanding princes start paying for phone bills and
air tickets rather than treating state bodies as a personal
valet service.
His efforts to overcome a stutter, supposedly acquired after
he was punished as a child, have further cemented his image as a
man of the people.
When he visited Saudis living in slum-like conditions
shortly after becoming king, he was applauded for a first public
recognition by the state that poverty existed.
King Abdullah also aimed to improve the position of women in
his ultra-conservative country, trying to offer them better
education and employment prospects and saying they will be
allowed to take part in municipal elections in 2015.
He said women would be selected as members of the next
Shoura Council, the appointed body that advises the government
on new laws.
Women are still barred from driving and must seek the
approval of a male "guardian" to work, travel abroad, open a
bank account or undergo surgery in some cases.
In recent years, the king's foreign policy was increasingly
focused on efforts to contain what the Sunni monarchy sees as
the rising influence of Shi'ite Muslim power Iran across the
Middle East.
That policy reached its high point in March 2011 when Saudi
Arabia sent troops to Bahrain to support the island's Sunni
Muslim monarchy against an uprising by the Shi'ite majority.
It was an unpopular decision among Saudi Arabia's own
Shi'ite minority, but many of the sect's leaders in the kingdom
said that King Abdullah did more than his predecessors to reduce
discrimination.
Riyadh feared that the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 had
already altered the regional balance of power, giving Iran more
sway from Beirut to Baghdad.
Those concerns were underpinned by Iran's nuclear programme,
which the West suspects is aimed at making nuclear weapons.
In a 2009 diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks, King
Abdullah was quoted repeatedly as urging the United States to
"cut off the head of the snake" by attacking Iran.
