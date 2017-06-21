DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, welcomed the choice of Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, the Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.

King Salman appointed Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be next in line for the throne, replacing his older cousin Prince Mohammed bin Nayef in a surprise move at the top of the world's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams)