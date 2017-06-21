DUBAI Saudi Arabia has extended this year's Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday by one week, state news agency SPA announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came as part of royal decrees which replaced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef with Mohammed bin Salman, previously deputy crown prince.

Government employees are usually given a ten-day break during Eid. The holiday season is expected to start on Sunday.

