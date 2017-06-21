Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10 - war monitor
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia has extended this year's Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday by one week, state news agency SPA announced on Wednesday.
The announcement came as part of royal decrees which replaced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef with Mohammed bin Salman, previously deputy crown prince.
Government employees are usually given a ten-day break during Eid. The holiday season is expected to start on Sunday.
DUBAI Iranian authorities have rounded up at least 50 people suspected of links to militant groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on Sunday, the latest in a wave of arrests following twin bomb and gun attacks in Tehran in early June.