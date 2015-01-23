(Adds slug)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 23 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah, one
of the richest men in history, was carried in a simple white
shroud to an unmarked grave on Friday in a Riyadh cemetery where
many of his commoner subjects rest, in keeping with ascetic
traditions.
The Saudi state school of Wahhabi Sunni Islam holds
ostentatious displays of grief or mourning to be sinful, akin to
idolatry.
There was no official mourning period in Saudi Arabia and
flags around the kingdom all flew at full staff. Despite his
apparent popularity among his subjects, there were no
spontaneous gatherings on city streets to mark his passing.
Government offices, closed for the Middle East's normal
Friday-Saturday weekend, will open as usual on Sunday.
While the afternoon prayer that preceded Abdullah's burial
took place before ranks of Muslim leaders, Saudi princes,
powerful clerics and billionaire Arab businessmen, his body was
transported to the mosque in a city ambulance.
It was borne through the crowds on a carpet on a simple
stretcher, laid in front of the faithful at prayer and then
carried by Abdullah's male relatives to the graveyard, where it
was laid in the ground with no ceremony.
It was a change for the king who, during his lifetime,
travelled in the luxury one might expect of the absolute monarch
of the world's leading oil exporter. A 2006 U.S. diplomatic
cable noted that he personally asked a U.S. envoy for his Boeing
747 to be outfitted with all the same security systems as the
Air Force One of his friend, then-President George W. Bush.
Compared to the opulent style of many of his brothers and
nephews, Abdullah lived frugally, choosing to holiday in a
desert camp instead of brash Mediterranean palaces. He was also
known for curbing some of his family's excesses once in power,
ordering princes to pay their phone bills and book seats on the
national airline in advance.
In Wahhabism's austere reading of Islam, elaborate shrines
contradict the ideal of egalitarianism that should unite all
Muslims. Some Wahhabi followers have interpreted the tenet as
requiring the destruction of shrines to Sufi saints and Shi'ite
imams across the Middle East.
Abdullah's predecessors and other half brothers have also
been interred in unmarked graves in the al-Aoud cemetery where
he was buried on Friday, as well as in other simple graveyards
in the kingdom's other cities.
The Al Saud family has also always striven to distinguish
itself from European monarchies, preferring to hark to the
tribal roots of its leadership in which ordinary Saudis
theoretically remain able to petition kings.
Nevertheless, there is no shortage of monuments to Abdullah
in Saudi Arabia: his name adorns a giant university in Jeddah, a
scholarship fund, a "medical city" hospital complex in Mecca,
the state renewable energy agency and a boulevard in Riyadh
recently given a lavish upgrade.
Abdullah and his successor Salman style themselves as both
king and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - a clear indication
of how they view the importance of their religious credentials
in underpinning their legitimacy.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Peter Graff)