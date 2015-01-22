UPDATE 2-Rival Libyan kingpins break the ice in Abu Dhabi
* Said to agree to push for revised unity gov't, new elections
RIYADH Jan 23 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has died, state television reported early on Friday and his brother Salman became king, it said in a statement attributed to Salman.
King Salman has called on the family's Allegiance Council to pay allegiance to Muqrin as his crown prince and heir. (Reporting By Angus McDowall and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo)
* Said to agree to push for revised unity gov't, new elections
DUBAI, May 2 Saudi Arabia could launch a land offensive in Yemen to crush its Iranian-aligned Houthi enemies but the cost in casualties would be heavy on both sides, the kingdom's powerful deputy crown prince said on Tuesday.