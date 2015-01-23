(Adds Obama, Bush,)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 23 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah died
early on Friday and his brother Salman became king, the royal
court in the world's top oil exporter and birthplace of Islam
said in an official statement.
King Salman has named his half-brother Muqrin as his crown
prince and heir, rapidly moving to forestall any fears of a
succession crisis at a moment when Saudi Arabia faces
unprecedented turmoil on its borders.
The rise of Islamic State in war-torn Syria and Iraq has
brought to the kingdom's frontiers a militant group that vows to
bring down the Al Saud dynasty.
In Yemen, the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthis have all but
seized power and plunged the country to the brink of total
chaos, opening space for al Qaeda, which waged an insurgency in
Saudi Arabia from 2003-06 and nearly killed a top prince in
2009.
The problems in all those countries are being played out
against an overarching backdrop of bitter rivalry between Sunni
Muslim Saudi Arabia and its arch regional foe Shi'ite Iran and
bumps in Riyadh's key relationship with the United States.
Meanwhile the oil price has more than halved since June,
leaving the kingdom likely to face its first budget deficit
since 2009 and navigating difficulties with other OPEC members
that disagree with its strategy not to defend prices.
"His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and all members
of the family and the nation mourn the Custodian of the Two Holy
Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, who passed away at exactly
1 a.m. this morning," said the statement carried by state
television.
Abdullah, said by the Saudi embassy in Washington to have
been born in 1924, had ruled Saudi Arabia as king since 2005,
but had run the country as de facto regent for a decade before
that after his predecessor King Fahd suffered a debilitating
stroke.
President Barack Obama expressed condolences and saluted the
late king's commitment to close U.S.-Saudi ties.
"As a leader, he was always candid and had the courage of
his convictions," Obama said in a statement. "One of those
convictions was his steadfast and passionate belief in the
importance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship as a force for
stability and security in the Middle East and beyond."
President George H. W. Bush who sent an American army to
Saudi Arabia to help repel Iraqi forces from Kuwait in 1990-91,
described Abdullah as "a wise and reliable ally, helping our
nations build on a strategic relationship" in a statement.
In contrast, radical Sunni Islamist militants who want the
kingdom's destruction rejoiced on Twitter and on hardline online
forums, with some praying that God make the death of a man they
see as a "tyrant" the beginning of the end for Saudi Arabia.
Abdullah pushed cautious changes in the conservative Islamic
kingdom including increased women's rights and economic
deregulation, but made no moves towards democracy.
At stake with the appointment of Salman as king is the
future direction of the United States' most important Arab ally
and self-appointed champion of Sunni Islam, which has played a
pivotal role in the messy aftermath of the Arab spring.
Abdullah played a guiding role in Saudi Arabia's support for
Egypt's government after the military intervened in 2012, and
drove his country's support for Syria's rebellion against
President Bashar al-Assad.
LONG TERM CHALLENGES
King Salman, thought to be 79, has been part of the ruling
clique of princes for decades and is thought likely to continue
the main thrusts of Saudi strategic policy, including
maintaining the alliance with the United States and working
towards energy market stability.
During his five decades as Riyadh governor he was reputedly
adept at managing the delicate balance of clerical, tribal and
princely interests that determine Saudi policy, while
maintaining good relations with the West.
"I think he will continue with Abdullah's reforms. He
realises the importance of this. He's not conservative in
person, but he values the opinion of the conservative
constituency of the country," said Jamal Khashoggi, head of a
news channel owned by a Saudi prince.
"King Abdullah was willing to challenge the conservatives,
but not to crush them. Salman respected the status quo. He
wanted reform but was very much connected to the tribal
mentality, the conservative nature of his constituency," he
added.
Crown Prince Muqrin was placed firmly in the line of
succession by Abdullah a year ago after serving as the kingdom's
intelligence chief and later an adviser to the king on foreign
and security policy.
He promised to continue Abdullah's reforms, but has also
demonstrated a populist edge by demanding banks serve the
interests of Saudi citizens more fairly.
In the long term Saudi rulers have to manage the needs of a
rapidly growing population plagued by structural unemployment,
and an economy that remains overly dependent on oil revenue and
undermined by lavish subsidies.
Saudi Arabia, which holds more than a fifth of the world's
crude oil, also exerts some influence over the world's 1.6
billion Muslims through its guardianship of Mecca and Medina,
Islam's holiest sites.
Incoming kings have traditionally chosen to appoint new
ministers to head top ministries like oil and finance.
In a country where the big ministries are dominated by
royals, successive kings have kept the oil portfolio reserved
for commoners and insisted on maintaining substantial spare
output capacity to help reduce market volatility.
A Saudi businessman in Jeddah told Reuters: "People are very
sad because they loved him very much. He was a father figure,
sincere, and truly a king. He was always trying to be the
arbitrator. He kept his word and was known for his loyalty."
