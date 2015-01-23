ANKARA Jan 23 Shi'ite-dominated Iran expressed
condolences on Friday over the death of Saudi Arabia's King
Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency
reported.
Relations between Tehran and Riyadh have been tense ever
since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution brought to power Shi'ite
clerics opposed to the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.
"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will attend
the late king's funeral ceremony in Riyadh," Tasnim quoted
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marziyeh Afkham as saying.
King Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman
became king, the royal court in the world's top oil exporter
said in a statement.
Zarif had planned to visit Saudi Arabia previously but
delayed his trip in protest at Riyadh's refusal to cut crude oil
output and help lift world oil prices, an Iranian official said
last week.
Tehran and Riyadh support rival sides in several regional
wars and disputes including Bahrain, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and
Lebanon, but a security aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iran was "ready for ... clear and
continuous talks spanning the whole range of mutual interests
with Saudi Arabia."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dominic Evans)