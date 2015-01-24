U.S. President Barack Obama walks towards the Oval Office after stepping off Marine One at the White House in Washington, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to meet with new King Salman to pay respects after the death of King Abdullah, the White House said on Saturday.

Obama is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the Republic Day parade.

He will cut short his trip, missing a planned tour of the Taj Mahal, to travel to Saudi Arabia, the White House said.

The White House had originally planned that U.S. Vice President Joe Biden would lead a delegation to Saudi Arabia, but now that Obama will travel to Riyadh, Biden will remain in Washington.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Toby Chopra)