RAMSTEIN, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama called Saudi King Salman on Saturday to express sympathies for the passing of King Abdullah, the White House said.

Obama, en route for a visit to India, called King Salman from Air Force One to "personally express his sympathies" following the passing of King Abdullah, it said in a statement.

It said King Salman welcomed the news that Obama would travel to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with him and offer condolences. The White House announced earlier on Saturday that Obama would cut short his trip to India to travel to Saudi Arabia.

