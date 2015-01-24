WASHINGTON Jan 24 President Barack Obama will
travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to meet with new King Salman
to pay respects after the death of King Abdullah, the White
House said on Saturday.
Obama is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday where he
will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the
Republic Day parade.
He will cut short his trip, missing a planned tour of the
Taj Mahal, to travel to Saudi Arabia, the White House said.
The White House had originally planned that U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden would lead a delegation to Saudi Arabia, but
now that Obama will travel to Riyadh, Biden will remain in
Washington.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Toby Chopra)