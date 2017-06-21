LONDON, June 21 Saudi Arabia's King Salman made
his son, Mohammed bin Salman, next in line to the throne on
Wednesday, handing the 31-year-old sweeping powers as the
kingdom seeks a radical overhaul of its oil-dependent economy.
Below are analysts' views on what the promotion of Prince
Mohammed, also known by the acronym MBS, means for Saudi oil
policies and OPEC.
HELIMA CROFT, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman to the Crown Prince
spot will likely mean minimal change to oil production policy
but could bring more aggressive foreign policy moves that bring
back the political risk premium.
The rise of MBS will also likely mean even more hawkish
foreign policy moves from Saudi Arabia and more intensified
efforts to confront Iran.
Hence we contend that region could witness more near-term
volatility and heightened risk of military confrontation ... The
political risk premium may therefore be set to stage a
comeback.
We contend that it will be full steam ahead with the planned
partial listing of Saudi Aramco and the creation of the
country's first serious sovereign wealth fund.
RICHARD MALLINSON, ENERGY ASPECTS
... The Kingdom will need higher oil prices. Even if Saudi
foreign policy remains assertive as MBS expands his influence,
we do not see a change in oil policy at this time.
The market's fear of a breakdown in OPEC due to a more
confrontational Saudi foreign policy (vis-a-vis Iran for
instance) is unjustified in this regard.
Contrary to years of mistrust, MBS has been able to foster
cordial relations with Russia, which has been key to bringing
the non-OPEC countries to the table for the deal.
The main interest MBS has shown in oil policy has been his
support for an initial public offering of up to 5 percent of
Saudi Aramco, as part of Vision 2030. That policy was already
moving ahead and now looks even more certain to occur.
AYHAM KAMEL, EURASIA GROUP
For the first time in two years investors will feel
reassured that the economic reform plan Vision 2030 will not be
scrapped. Predictability will bolster investor confidence,
especially ahead of Aramco's IPO and MSCI EM inclusion.
Any doubt that Aramco's IPO will not occur, will now be put
to rest.
FACTS GLOBAL ENERGY
The promotion would not result in any change in policy,
which was already being driven by MBS. However, the policy of
displaying aggressive attitudes towards Iran, Yemen, and Qatar
would certainly be even more apparent.
The potential for further cuts by Saudi Arabia to keep
prices above $50 per barrel is likely to be stronger.
The current policy of market management as well as market
share is managed under MBS's watch so we should be prepared for
Saudi Arabia to do whatever it takes to keep the prices above
$50 per barrel. That may require cutting production back to the
Nov 2014 level of 9.4 million bpd unilaterally.
The big challenge for MBS is to keep the system going beyond
the end of next year when more cuts are needed and might even
require a cut below 9 million bpd to stop prices from falling.
He then has to make the difficult call of fighting the
battle with tight oil by letting prices go down or cutting
production to boost prices and hoping that U.S. production
plateaus. It is hard to predict which direction he will go in.
If the Aramco IPO is to go ahead, prices cannot go below $50
per barrel, meaning either there must be further production cuts
or the IPO would be postponed and/or cancelled.
OLIVIER JAKOB, PETROMATRIX
MBS was already the strong hand in Saudi Arabia, this latest
development ... confirms that he is the de-facto king of Saudi
Arabia.
Under his watch, Saudi Arabia has developed aggressive
foreign policies (Yemen, Qatar) and he has not been shy about
making strong statements against Iran.
While this can be considered bullish in the medium-term, on
other hand MBS has not hesitated to kill the Doha oil cut
agreement attempt at the last minute and he has threatened to
unleash the full Saudi oil capacity if there were too many
free-riders.
His aggressive stance against Iran makes it unlikely to see
greater Saudi participation in supply cuts without Iran cutting
production as well.
... If history is any guide then there is a risk to see
Saudi Arabia threatening again to flood the market unless others
show some appetite for larger cuts (and Russia is not indicating
that right now).
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)