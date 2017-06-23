(Repeats story, text unchanged)
* MbS ascension to Crown Prince ends talk of rivalry with
MbN
* But transition to third generation princes could see
resistance
* New speculation King Salman will abdicate to oversee
transition
By Stephen Kalin and William Maclean
DUBAI, June 22 The elevation of Mohammed bin
Salman as Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ended two years of
speculation about a behind-the-scenes rivalry near the pinnacle
of royal power, but he still has to win over powerful relatives,
clerics and tribesmen.
The 31-year-old favoured son of King Salman was already in
effect the day-to-day ruler, with sweeping powers over defence,
energy and the economy, even though his cousin Prince Mohammed
bin Nayef, 57, occupied the more senior job as crown prince.
For two years the meteoric rise of Mohammed bin Salman
stirred talk of strains and competition between the two princes,
both known by their initials as MbS and MbN.
That all ended on Wednesday when the Al Saud family publicly
closed ranks around MbS following his sudden elevation by royal
decree. MbN, stripped both of his rank as heir and his position
as the veteran head of Saudi Arabia's internal security forces,
was among the first to pledge allegiance to his newly elevated
younger cousin.
And yet questions remain over how the youthful MbS will
consolidate his own network of power and patronage.
Any jostling for power among the hereditary lines of state
founder King Abdulaziz al-Saud is carefully hidden behind the
ornate doors of royal palaces. Princes are keen to avoid a
full-blown internal struggle of the kind that brought down two
previous Saudi dynasties in the 18th and 19th centuries.
"We know there's grumbling, we know there is unhappiness but
so far everybody's lined up," said Gregory Gause, Gulf expert at
Texas A&M University. He added that he did see not any evidence
yet of a family "crisis".
Abdulaziz, who founded the Saudi state in 1932 after
conquering most of the Arabian peninsula, had at least 45 sons,
of whom 36 survived into adulthood. Since he died in 1953, the
country has been ruled successively by six of them.
The next king will be the first from the next generation,
and there are no formal rules for how to pick a successor from
among Abdulaziz's scores of grandsons.
The reshuffle has sparked speculation of late that the
octogenarian King Salman could abdicate in favour of his son to
ensure the first generational succession in 64 years takes place
without a fight.
"There is a very high probability that the king wants to
oversee the transition while he is still alive. A big plan of
transition is being put in place," said Mamoun Fandy, a
London-based analyst of Arab politics.
FEW CHALLENGERS
Moving MbN out of the line of succession sidelines the most
powerful member of one of the most powerful lines: the sons of
King Salman's older brother Nayef, who ran Saudi Arabia's
internal security forces for decades as interior minister, and
was crown prince when he died in 2012.
MbN's successor as interior minister is a 33-year-old
grandson of Nayef, keeping the internal security forces in the
hands of the Nayef line. But with little government experience
and few personal networks to call on, the new minister will
probably remain beholden to the king and crown prince, analysts
say.
Other princes that might once have been seen as contenders
include Miteb bin Abdullah, a son of the last king; Khalid bin
Sultan, a son of a former crown prince; or Muqrin bin Abdulaziz,
the youngest surviving prince of Salman's own generation,
deposed as crown prince in 2015.
But any rival's path to bid for the throne is more difficult
now that MbN has accepted MbS's ascension.
"The game is lost because MbN is the one who could have
resisted. But since he accepted, it would make no sense for
Khalid bin Sultan or Miteb bin Abdullah to object," a Saudi
observer said on condition of anonymity while discussing the
taboo subject. "The Al Saud will not resort to force to settle
their differences. It would never happen."
As King Salman has sidelined potential rivals to his son by
bringing in technocrats to replace senior princes in the
cabinet, Prince Miteb has become the last senior royal in
government not closely connected with the king or his son.
Miteb commands the 100,000-strong National Guard, but a
former senior Western diplomat said MbS would probably
incorporate the National Guard into the Ministry of Defence,
effectively sidelining him.
There is no way to know what sort of horsetrading may have
gone on behind the scenes leading up to Wednesday's decision
inside the Allegiance Council, the family committee charged with
formalising the succession process.
The council, made up of representatives of each line of the
family born to Abdulaziz, endorsed Mohammed bin Salman's
ascension by a vote of 31 to 3. Most of the powerful lines of
the Al Saud family appear to have been rewarded with senior
positions.
"No one said yes and left the room empty handed," said the
Saudi observer. In addition to the Nayef line keeping the
interior ministry, princes from the lines of former kings Faisal
and Fahd became advisors to the royal court.
DISCORD
To keep control, say analysts, MbS must deliver on domestic
reform promises aimed at weaning Saudi Arabia off oil and also
straighten out the kingdom's foreign policy, which includes a
costly war in Yemen, heightened tensions with arch-rival Iran
and most recently a move to isolate neighbour Qatar.
"If he's perceived as doing a good job, it'll be much harder
to mobilise popular opinion against him," said Gause, the Gulf
expert.
He must also maintain popularity among the populace and key
interest groups. While he appears to retain the confidence of
many young people, the forward-looking prince has irked
ultra-conservative clerics and tribal leaders while unsettling
some businessmen.
Over the decades when the kings were selected from the small
pool of sons of Abdulaziz, discord within the family became
visible to outsiders only occasionally.
A group of princes in 1964 deposed King Saud in favour of
his brother King Faisal, partly out of concern he was trying to
establish a vertical line of succession through his sons rather
than a horizontal one to his brothers. Faisal was assassinated
by the son of another brother in 1975.
Now, however, the power of other princes has been whittled
away, diluted over the decades as Abdulaziz's sons produced
scores of children and hundreds of grandchildren, making it
harder to mount a challenge from within.
"Saudi Arabia of the past used to be ruled by a politburo of
elders, of brothers who shared responsibility and one of them
stands out as a king," said the Saudi observer.
"Now MbS is the sole leader and everyone in the cabinet is
at his service. These are all his servants."
(Editing by Peter Graff)