Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir walks out of a hotel in Abuja July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Files

KHARTOUM Saudi authorities have prevented Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's plane from entering the kingdom's airspace, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Bashir was heading to Iran said the spokesman, Imad Sayed Ahmed. Iran and Saudi Arabia have an uneasy relationship.

"Saudi authorities today barred the airplane of President Bashir which was headed to Iran from crossing into its airspace," he said.

Saudi officials were not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear whether Bashir was on his way to the inauguration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, nor how his plane was prevented from entering Saudi airspace.

(Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; Editing by Louise Ireland and Michael Georgy)