EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
KHARTOUM Saudi authorities have prevented Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's plane from entering the kingdom's airspace, his spokesman said on Sunday.
Bashir was heading to Iran said the spokesman, Imad Sayed Ahmed. Iran and Saudi Arabia have an uneasy relationship.
"Saudi authorities today barred the airplane of President Bashir which was headed to Iran from crossing into its airspace," he said.
Saudi officials were not immediately available for comment.
It was not clear whether Bashir was on his way to the inauguration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, nor how his plane was prevented from entering Saudi airspace.
(Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; Editing by Louise Ireland and Michael Georgy)
WASHINGTON/BEIJING U.S. President Donald Trump set the tone for a tense first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week by tweeting on Thursday that the United States could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job losses.
PARACHINAR, Pakistan An explosion apparently targeting a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Parachinar, in a remote area bordering Afghanistan, killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens, officials said.